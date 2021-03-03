Slough council pledges voting will be safe ahead of May local elections

Slough Borough Council has pledged it will be safe to vote in the upcoming local elections.

Residents will go to the polls on Thursday, May 6 to participate in elections which were postponed last year due to the coronavirus crisis.

A third of seats on the council will be contested alongside the Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner elections.

Those living in the Wexham Court Parish area can also vote on a by-election for vacant seats on the parish council.

The following measures will be in place to protect residents while they vote:

At the polling stations

Reduced number of people allowed in a polling station at any one time to ensure social distancing

Queues possible outside the venue and one-way system inside

Voters can bring their own pen or pencil to mark their ballots. Clean pencils will still be available to use.

Masks or face coverings to be worn inside polling stations unless medically exempt.

Cleaning planned throughout the day

Hand sanitizer for everyone to use on their way in and out

Postal voting

If residents do no want to vote in person then postal voting will be available.

Anyone can apply to vote by post as long as they are on the electoral register.

Applications for postal votes must be made by 5pm on Tuesday, April 20.

Voters already registered for a postal vote do not need to re-register.

Once registered, you will receive your ballot paper by post two weeks before the day of the election. You must ensure you return your completed postal vote by Election Day, or your vote will not be counted.

People can apply online by visiting https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/apply-for-a-postal-vote.

Forms should be returned to the council’s elections office at Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough Borough Council, SL1 2EL or e-mail the form to ballotbox@slough.gov.uk

Josie Wragg, Returning Officer for Slough and the council’s chief executive, said: “I would urge residents not to be put off voting – whether in person or by post.

“Unfortunately the threat of coronavirus is still around, but we are doing all we can to make sure residents are protected when coming to vote at a polling station, or can safely and securely vote by post.

“Yes things will be a little bit different, there might be the occasional queue or two and counting will be more spaced out but democracy and your democratic right to vote will be secure and covid safe.”