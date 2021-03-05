M4 to close between Langley and Slough this weekend

Drivers have been warned that the M4 will be closed along a small stretch of the M4 this weekend, affecting motorists heading to Slough.

The motorway will be closed in both directions from 8pm tonight (Friday) until 6am on Monday, March 8, Highways England has said.

The closure - in force on both carriageways - will be in place between Junctions five (Langley) and six (Slough).

In addition, Highways England added that the junction six eastbound exit slip-road, and the junction six westbound entry slip will remain closed for a further fortnight, until Monday, March 22.

Drivers using the M4 for essential journeys are set to be affected by closures on the motorway several times over the next month.

There will also be a full weekend closure between junctions six (Slough) and seven (Cippenham) from 8pm on Friday, March 12 until 6am on Monday, March 15. This will also be the case for the following weekend, between March 19 and 22.

And from March 26 (8pm) and March 29 (6am), drivers will again be forced to divert around a closure affecting the stretch of carriageway between junctions five and six.

Ongoing works are taking place to upgrade the M4 to a smart motorway. Click here for more on the scheme or see @HighwaysEAST on Twitter.