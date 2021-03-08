Slough Cricket Club wants to build third pitch at Upton Court Road ground

Slough Cricket Club wants to build a third cricket pitch at their Upton Court Road ground.

Plans submitted to Slough Borough Council indicate the new pitch would come with a new changing room and a scoreboard store.

Practice nets are also planned, as well as low-level fencing and a ball stop screening at the site.

Slough Cricket Club says it has too many members and the two cricket pitches it currently has can only accommodate the Club’s first to fourth teams.

Therefore, they say, a new playing field to the east of the existing pitches would be “of clear and significant benefit to the borough of Slough” as it would mean games do not have to be cancelled or played away from home when pitches are unavailable.

Despite the site being in the green-belt, which is land protected from development, the Club argues that it already has existing buildings in the green-belt and the additional buildings would not have an additional harmful effect on the openness of the green belt.

The application is pending consideration from Slough Borough Council.