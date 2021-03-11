Developer eyes 2,500 homes at Slough’s Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre

The property developer behind plans for the overhaul of the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre is now looking to build 2,500 homes on the site.

In May last year British Land outlined its vision for the Slough Central scheme, declaring its intention to build 1,100 new homes and between 170,000 to 210,000 sqm of office space.

Proposals also included between 25,000 to 31,000 sqm of retail, food, beverage, culture and leisure space.

But during a meeting of Slough Borough Council’s planning committee last night, council officers said the property developer has now revised its plans.

Paul Stimpson, planning policy lead officer at SBC, told the meeting: “Our friends at British Land are now changing their proposals for how they want to redevelop the Queensmere Observatory.

“They’ve dropped their major proposals for office development and are now looking at a major residential-led scheme.

“We’re having a look to see how that will happen.”

Council documents show the amount of proposed office space could also be reduced to 50,000 sqm with 15,000 sqm of retail, food and beverage space.

British Land has been approached for comment.

More to follow.