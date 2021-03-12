Public notices: Local authority reveals cost of council tax in each area of Slough

This week’s public notices include a planning application for 61 apartments near Slough Railway Station and notice of an increase in council tax in Slough for the next financial year.

Planning

An application has been submitted to Slough Borough Council to demolish an office building near Slough Railway Station and replace it with 61 apartments.

Applicant Slough Propinvest Ltd is seeking to redevelop Automotive House, in Grays Place, into a residential block with basement car parking and cycle storage.

A design and access statement on the council’s planning portal said: “The proposed development is an opportunity to transform Slough’s high density ring around the train station with a part 10 to 5 storey building.

“This area contains existing buildings up to 15 storeys in height and this figure is set to increase with the vast number of developments proposed and commencing throughout the town centre.”

Council tax

Slough Borough Council has given notice of a planned increase in council tax bills in Slough, starting on April 1.

Council tax is set to rise by 1.99 per cent as well as a 3 per cent increase in the adult social care precept.

The local authority has published a table detailing how much council tax will cost across the borough, including the precepts issued by the Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Authority, and, where relevant, parish councils.

Annual council tax for Band D properties will cost £1,850.42 in Britwell, £1,846.80 in Colnbrook with Poyle, £1,815.52 in the parish of Wexham Court and £1,790.53 in unparished areas of Slough.

Parking

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has also notified residents of changes to parking costs in residential streets.

Drivers will have to pay 70p for up to one hour’s parking at St Leonards Road shops, £2.10 for a 60-minute stay in Barry Avenue and £3 for up to two hours in Eton.

Information has also been published on business permits in Windsor.

A Windsor Inner Business Permit will cost £330 per year, a Windsor Outer Business Permit will cost £660 for the first permit while Eton and Datchet will both cost £180 for the first permit.

