Slough man who shared Boko Haram video admits terrorism offence

A Slough man has admitted sharing an Islamist terrorism inspired video clip.

Shakil Chapra, 43, from Slough pleaded guilty to the terrorism offence at Kingston Crown Court today following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE).

On September 11, 2019, Chapra sent round a video produced by Boko Haram with the intent of encouraging acts of terrorism or to help with the preparation of a terrorist act.

He was charged with one count of dissemination of terrorist publications contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006

Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, Head of CTPSE, said: “I am pleased that Chapra has pleaded guilty at this early stage of proceedings.

“Officers and staff have worked hard on this case, leaving him with no choice but to admit his actions.

“The video clip was produced by Boko Haram, a proscribed group, which was trying to promote terrorist propaganda with its distorted ideology.

“We are especially aware at the moment about the risk of online radicalisation and the real risk this has had during lockdown.

“Often the most vulnerable in our society can be the most susceptible and we would remind you to act early and make a report, if you think someone you know may have radicalised views.”

He has been remanded and is due to be sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on the 17 May.

In a statement, the CTPSE added: "Every year thousands of reports from the public help police tackle the terrorist threat and we need the public’s help and would always encourage people to report anything suspicious.

"If you see or hear something that doesn’t seem right, please trust your instincts and ACT early, especially if the people you love and know have started to have extreme views or are just acting differently to before.

"Reporting won’t ruin lives, but it could save them. Action Counters Terrorism."