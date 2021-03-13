Witness appeal after teenager robbed by group of boys in Langley Memorial Park

12:39PM, Saturday 13 March 2021
A teenager was robbed by a group of boys in Langley Memorial Ground on Thursday.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the victim - a 17-year-old boy - had his bag, jacket and phone stolen.
The incident happened at around 5.15pm when the victim was with his friends by the benches close to the play park.
He was then approached by the group, who exchanged words, and then one boy from the group produced a weapon which 'could have been a knife'.
They stole his belongings and then left in the direction of Meadfield Road, down an alley near to the Choice chicken shop.
The victim was not injured during this incident.
Two 15-year-old teenager boys from Slough have been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of robbery. They have been released on bail to appear at Maidenhead police station on April 8 and 9th respectively.
Investigator Daniel Fallis, based at Slough police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who saw this robbery, or who has any information relating to it, to get in touch.
“If you have any information which you think could help our investigation, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 43210102555.”
