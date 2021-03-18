Police seeking man who exposed himself while following two women in Slough

Police are seeking witnesses after a man exposed himself while following two women in Slough.

Between 4.40pm and 5.05pm on Tuesday, a man was seen touching himself inappropriately under his trousers while the two victims, women in their twenties, walked past in Lascelles Park.

The man followed the two women along Lascelles Road while continuing to touch himself over his clothing.

After walking past the traffic lights in Sussex Place he exposed himself to one of the women before leaving in the direction of Langley.

The offender is described as being mixed race, around 5ft 7ins tall and in his early twenties. He has black hair and was wearing a blue tracksuit jacket and trousers.

Investigating officer PC Siobhan Raine, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who believes they saw the offender at around the time of the incident.

“If you have any information, or have any dash-cam footage or CCTV which may assist the investigation, please come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with information should contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 or make a report online, quoting the reference 43210110482.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.