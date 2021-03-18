Delivery driver makes fake robbery claim to police in Slough

Thames Valley Police has issued a warning after a food delivery driver made a false claim of robbery.

The man reported that he was physically assaulted by several males, robbed of cash and a food order he was delivering in the Goodman Park area on January 19.

After reviewing CCTV footage, the police determined that he had not been assaulted or robbed at all.

On the Facebook page, TVP Slough wrote:

"Robbery is a serious offence. Detectives and officers invest a great deal of time investigating these reports, taking statements, carrying out house to house enquiries, identifying witnesses, locating, obtaining and reviewing hours of CCTV to try and identify offenders.

"Whilst making a false report might seem tempting (to make up a financial loss, for insurance purposes, to avoid other criminal offences or even to avoid getting into trouble with family or loved ones) it can also lead to a fine, a conviction for wasting police time or even a prison sentence for the more serious offence of perverting the course of justice."