Police condemn ‘reckless’ car cruise in Slough

Thames Valley Police has hit out at the ‘reckless behaviour’ of those who attended a car cruise in Slough at the weekend.

On Saturday night the force received reports of a cruise that had travelled from outside the Thames Valley area into the town.

Officers attended the scene in Edinburgh Avenue and carried out patrols and deployed a drone unit to gather intelligence.

Police said the crowd then dispersed and moved on.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “This behaviour puts not only the public at risk from erratic, reckless and dangerous driving but we are currently still in a global pandemic fighting coronavirus and this reckless behaviour increases the risk of transmission of the virus and could risk others’ lives.

“We will continue to work to disrupt this anti-social and dangerous behaviour.”