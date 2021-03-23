SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Tue, 23
11 °C
Wed, 24
10 °C
Thu, 25
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Police condemn ‘reckless’ car cruise in Slough

    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    Thames Valley Police has hit out at the ‘reckless behaviour’ of those who attended a car cruise in Slough at the weekend.

    On Saturday night the force received reports of a cruise that had travelled from outside the Thames Valley area into the town.

    Officers attended the scene in Edinburgh Avenue and carried out patrols and deployed a drone unit to gather intelligence.

    Police said the crowd then dispersed and moved on.

    A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “This behaviour puts not only the public at risk from erratic, reckless and dangerous driving but we are currently still in a global pandemic fighting coronavirus and this reckless behaviour increases the risk of transmission of the virus and could risk others’ lives.

    “We will continue to work to disrupt this anti-social and dangerous behaviour.”

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved