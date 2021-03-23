Slough driver who crashed into house after fleeing police sentenced

A driver who crashed into a house while trying to evade police in Slough has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Officers spotted 22-year-old Zishan Ahmed, of Preston Road, speeding in Wexham Road at about 3.10am on July 16.

They asked the Slough resident to pull over but he sped off, reaching speeds of more than 70mph in residential streets while his lights were turned off.

After turning into Knolton Way, Ahmed collided with three parked cars and a house, causing nearly £50,000 worth of damage.

Investigating officer PC Kevin Rodney, from TVP’s roads policing unit, said it was only through ‘sheer good fortune’ nobody was injured in the crash.

He said: “Ahmed had complete disregard for the safety of others and was intent on speeding away from police.

“It is only through sheer good fortune that no-one was injured by his reckless behaviour and the roads are now safer without him on them.

“Dangerous driving can have a devastating impact and we will continue to find and prosecute those who disobey the rules of the road.”

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving and one count of drink-driving at Slough Magistrates’ Court on February 2.

Yesterday at Reading Crown Court he was handed a 12-mont suspended prison sentence, 100 hours of community service and banned from driving for two years.

He must also take an extended test before being allowed to drive again and must attend 10 days of rehabilitation.