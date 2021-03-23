SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Tue, 23
12 °C
Wed, 24
11 °C
Thu, 25
13 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Pedestrian hospitalised after being hit by car outside Cippenham’s Westgate School

    Police and ambulances called to ‘a serious medical emergency’ on Cookham Road

    A pedestrian suffered a suspected leg injury after being hit by a car outside The Westgate School this afternoon.

    Crews from the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) were called to Cippenham Lane at 14.46pm following reports of a collision.

    A spokesman for SCAS said paramedics treated the pedestrian at the scene before taking them to Wexham Park Hospital for further assessment.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved