Pedestrian hospitalised after being hit by car outside Cippenham’s Westgate School

05:31PM, Tuesday 23 March 2021
A pedestrian suffered a suspected leg injury after being hit by a car outside The Westgate School this afternoon.
Crews from the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) were called to Cippenham Lane at 14.46pm following reports of a collision.
A spokesman for SCAS said paramedics treated the pedestrian at the scene before taking them to Wexham Park Hospital for further assessment.
