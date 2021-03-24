Appeal to find French bulldog puppy snatched from Slough home

Police are appealing for witnesses after a French bulldog puppy was snatched from a house in Slough.

The victim, a man in his 40s, had placed an advert to sell the four-month-old black female, called Billie.

He arranged to meet two men who responded to the advert at his home in Long Furlong Drive at 11am on Saturday.

The offenders arrived in a silver Mazda 6 saloon and went into the property to look at the puppy.

One of the men distracted the seller while the other snatched the dog and ran out.

The pair then escaped in their car with the helpless puppy.

Both suspects are described as white, aged between 20 and 25, tall with dark hair.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hugo Parkes, of Slough Priority Crime Team, said: “I’d like to speak to anyone who has any information about Billie or has been offered the dog for sale.

“Incidents of this nature are deeply distressing for dog owners. While the subject of dog theft has recently attracted a lot of social media attention, the number of reported dog thefts remains low in the Thames Valley.

“However, this may mean that there are thefts or attempted thefts that have not been reported to us. If you, or someone you know, has experienced or witnessed dog theft or attempted dog theft, we need you to tell us.”

If you have any information which could assist the investigation please call the non-emergency number 101 or make a report online quoting the reference 43210117218.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.