Slough property closed due to antisocial behaviour

Slough magistrates have granted a full closure order for a property on Park Street after several bouts of antisocial behaviour.

No one will be allowed to live at the property for the next three months, unless the courts cancel the order prior to then.

This follows repeated breaches of a partial closure order, made in response to occupants not stick to current COVID-19 rules.

PC Whitlock of the Neighbourhood Problem Solving Team said:

“We have been working with the landlords for some time now, trying to get the occupants of the address to adhere to the current COVID legislation and stop the anti-social behaviour that was affecting their neighbours.

"Sadly, despite the partial closure order and repeated visits by officers, they failed to modify their behaviour.

"In agreement with the landlords we returned to court to seek a full closure order, which the magistrates had no hesitation in granting."

The full closure order does not stop the landlord or their agents from entering the property to carry out repairs and suchlike.

Police officers have a power to enter the address to ensure that the order is being complied with.