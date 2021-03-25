SITE INDEX

    • M4 set for weekend closures in Slough and Langley

    George Roberts

    M4 set for weekend closure

    The M4 is set to close from tomorrow (Friday) to make way for smart motorway upgrades.

    The eastbound carriageway going towards London between junction 6, Slough and junction 5, Langley, will be shut from tonight starting at 9pm.

    Both carriageways will then be closed off over the weekend.

    The motorway will be shut to all traffic from 5.30am on Saturday until 6am on Monday while smart motorway works take place.

