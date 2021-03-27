Appeal over 'terrifying' hit-and-run in Slough town centre

Police want to speak to anyone with information about a hit-and-run in Slough which saw a teenage girl mowed down in the town centre.

The victim, aged 14, was using a pedestrian crossing with a friend in Wellington Street, on the junction with Wexham Road, at 7.30pm on Friday, March 19.

The lights were showing red for traffic while they were crossing but a black car accelerated towards them and knocked the girl over, causing her to temporarily lose consciousness.

The vehicle then sped off in the direction of Tesco in Wellington Street.

Police described the driver as an Asian man, with short dark fair that was swept back.

He is believed to have been aged in his late 20s or early 30s and was dressed in a black jumper.

No further description has been provided of the car.

The victim suffered a broken shoulder and grazes to her leg but has now been discharged from hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jennifer Weaver, of Slough police station, said: “This was a terrifying incident for this teenage girl, who was crossing the road with her friend in a perfectly safe manner, when she was hit by this car that accelerated towards her.

“It is thanks to good fortune that her injuries were not more severe, or even worse, as a result of this incident.

“I am appealing for witnesses to this, or anyone who recognises the description of the vehicle or driver to come forward and speak to us. The victim described the black vehicle as being shiny, as if it had just been cleaned.

“I would also like to appeal to in particular to a potential witness. It is believed that at the same time that this happened, there was a woman stood at the crossing who was dressed in a pink headscarf and pink floral skirt. If you think this witness could be you, please contact us if you can help with the investigation.

“As well as this, there were also other cars in the area who were correctly stopped and waiting at the red lights. Any motorists who believe they were in the area at this time are asked to please contact us with any information.

“You can call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43210116321. You can also make reports online.

“Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to make reports with 100% anonymity.”