Council home repairs and town centre regeneration pledge in Slough Labour manifesto

Pledges to invest £9 million to repair council houses in Slough and a commitment to continue the regeneration of the town centre are included in Slough Labour’s manifesto.
The town’s Labour Group unveiled a list of 40 commitments on Friday as residents prepare to go to the polls on May 6.
Council leader James Swindlehurst said the party is committed to overseeing the regeneration of the former Thames Valley University site, near Wellington Street.
He told fellow councillors he expects a planning application for 1,350 new homes and leisure, retail and office space to be submitted in the summer.
The group also pledged to spend £3 million in the next financial year to deliver 575 social and affordable homes on small council-owned sites across the town.
A list of Slough Labour election commitments included:
Councillor Christine Hulme (Lab, Central), chair of the Slough Labour Group, said: "We are an ambitious party in Slough, we want to do the best for our town and despite the tight fiscal situation we find ourselves in with central government I think we’ve presented a programme that people will be proud of.
“We know the coronavirus situation has made it difficult in every part of the country but we’ve got to try and do what we can each day to try and make the best that we can for our people."
MP for Slough Tan Dhesi said the local elections could act as a 'springboard' to getting a Labour government elected under the leadership of Sir Keir Starmer.
