Slough High Street butchers fined over mouse infestation

A butchers and food shop in Slough High Street has been fined £2,600 after mouse droppings were found on the premises.

Food hygiene inspectors from Slough Borough Council visited Slough Store and Halal Meat Ltd on January 15 last year and discovered an active rodent infestation.

Mouse faeces were found on the floor in several places, on food shelves and packaging as well as in boxes of fresh vegetables which were destined to be sold to customers.

The store was closed on-the-spot due to the immediate risk to public health with the business re-opening a few days later once the infestation had been brought under control and food was no longer at risk of being contaminated.

Mouse droppings discovered on the floor

Wajahat Hussain, the store’s director and food business operator, and the business admitted two offences under Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013.

These included failing to ensure food was protected against any contamination liable to render it unfit for human consumption and failing to ensure adequate procedures were in place to control pests.

Hussain was fined £300 and the business fined £2,600 during a sentencing hearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 26.

In total, both were ordered to pay £5,380 costs.

Mouse droppings discovered in a chilli box

Andrew Clooney, the council’s regulatory services group manager, said: “Swift action had to taken to shut the butchers and shop due to the immediate risk to shoppers who used the store.

“Food shops have a duty to prevent pest infestations to keep their produce safe so customers can purchase and eat it in full confidence.

“If evidence of pests is found action must be taken to remedy it immediately.”