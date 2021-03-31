SITE INDEX

    • Slough mosques to host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination centres

    The Diamond Road Mosque

    Pop-up coronavirus vaccination centres are operating at two mosques in Slough.

    Life-saving jabs will be distributed every Tuesday from the Diamond Road Mosque between 10am and 6pm.

    The Jamia Masjid and Islamic Centre, in Stoke Poges Lane, is hosting a pop-up vaccination centre every Wednesday from 10am to 6pm.

    Residents can book an appointment if they match one of the following criteria:

    • Over 50
    • At high risk from COVID-19 or a carer 
    • An adult with learning disabilities 

    Salt Hill Activity Centre is continuing to operate as a mass vaccination site with the latest NHS figures revealing 44,022 in the town have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

    Book by calling 0300 077 0308.

    • Stranger

      15:42, 31 March 2021

      Why are mosques, temples, churches and volunteers doing this while GP surgeries are closed and GPs are sitting at home on full pay???

