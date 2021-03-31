Slough mosques to host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination centres

03:02PM, Wednesday 31 March 2021
The Diamond Road Mosque
Pop-up coronavirus vaccination centres are operating at two mosques in Slough.
Life-saving jabs will be distributed every Tuesday from the Diamond Road Mosque between 10am and 6pm.
The Jamia Masjid and Islamic Centre, in Stoke Poges Lane, is hosting a pop-up vaccination centre every Wednesday from 10am to 6pm.
Residents can book an appointment if they match one of the following criteria:
Salt Hill Activity Centre is continuing to operate as a mass vaccination site with the latest NHS figures revealing 44,022 in the town have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Book by calling 0300 077 0308.
