Slough Conservatives drop two candidates ahead of local elections

Two candidates from the Slough Conservatives have been dropped by the party ahead of the upcoming local elections.

Adil Iftakhar had been due to contest a council seat in Langley St Mary’s ward in May.

But he faced calls to resign his Tory candidacy from the Slough Labour Group over claims he is trying to hold out for a ‘seven figure sum’ for a flat on the soon-to-be demolished Tower and Ashbourne Houses.

Labour councillors said the council had offered Mr Iftakhar nearly double the flat’s market value of £270,000 but this offer was rejected, meaning the council had to secure a compulsory purchase order for the property.

Mr Iftakhar has denied these allegations.

His father, Iftakhar Ahmed, had been due to stand for the Slough Conservatives in Wexham Lea ward.

No reason has been given by the Tory group for his removal.

Mherunisa Hussain, chairman of the Slough Conservatives, said in a statement: “Following notification of the allegations made by the Slough Labour Party, regarding Adil Iftakhar, as chairman of the Slough Conservative Association I launched a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the full facts of the investigation.

“As is required under procedure, this matter was subsequently referred to Slough Conservatives Approvals Committee, which voted to remove Adil Iftakhar and Iftakhar Ahmed (Wexham Lea) as prospective candidates for the upcoming elections on Thursday, May 6.”

Both candidates have been contacted for comment.