Missing woman believed to have travelled from Scotland to Slough

An appeal has been made to find a missing woman who is believed to have travelled from Scotland to Slough.

Kathleen Symons was last seen in the village of Tighnabruaich on Tuesday, March 16.

Police believe the 34-year-old travelled to the Blackpool area on March 17 and then headed to Slough on March 26.

It is believed she is still staying in the Berkshire town.

Inspector Simon Shanks from Dunoon Police Station said: “Kathleen was reported missing on Saturday, 27 March.

“She has never been missing before and her family are extremely concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

“Since she was reported missing, we have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace her.

“We believe that she travelled to the Blackpool area around the 17 March, and we believe that she then travelled on to the Slough area on 26 March and is still staying there.

"We are liaising with our police colleagues there to trace her as soon as possible.”

“I would urge Kathleen to get in touch with police to let us know that she is safe and well.

“I would also ask anyone who has seen her, or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 4253 of 27 March.”