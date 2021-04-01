Closure order for Slough flats plagued by drug dealing and anti-social behaviour

A closure order has been granted at three flats in Slough following reports of drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour.

Thames Valley Police secured a court order today to shut the following properties in Furnival Place for the next three months:

Flat 133C Furnival Avenue Slough Berkhsire SL2 1DF

Flat 133D Furnival Avenue Slough Berkshire SL2 1DF

Flat 113C Furnival Avenue Slough Berkshire SL2 1DF

The conditions of the order mean access to the premises is banned except for any police officer or employee carrying out their lawful duty, the landlord or any letting/managing agent, contractor or representative of the landlord.

Police said its officers have also been receiving reports of people visiting the flats to use and buy drugs.

Sergeant Cerrig Shardlow of the Slough Neighbourhood Engagement Team, said: “We are aware that the community have raised ongoing problems at Furnival Avenue, Slough.

“As such we have worked with our partners at Slough Borough Council and One Housing Solutions, who manage the block, to take action over these ongoing problems which are largely associated with drugs.

“The closure order means that no one is allowed to enter the above three properties, apart from those who are exempt as stated in the order.

“Anyone who does enter the property would be committing a criminal offence.

“We thank the public for raising these issues to us and we will continue to work with our partners to resolve such issues within our communities.”