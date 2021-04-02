CCTV released after woman refused to wear facemask and 'took glasses' from Iver Heath shop assistant

Police are seeking witnesses after a woman became abusive and stole from a shop in Iver Heath after refusing to wear a facemask.

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident, which took place on Friday, January 15.

At about 9.35pm a woman entered the shop while not wearing a facemask at the Esso Garage in Uxbridge Road with two other people.

Staff in the shop asked to her put on a mask but she refused and then became abusive.

She pushed one staff member, threw a receipt printing machine at another and took the glasses off the face of a third.

Police believe this woman may have information on the incident.

She then proceeded to go behind the till and took two bottles of alcohol before leaving the shop with the two people she entered with. No one was harmed in the incident.

Police would like to speak with the woman in the CCTV images, who they think may have information about the incident.

Investigating officer PC Kayleigh Dean said: “I am releasing this image as I believe this woman has information that could be vital to this investigation.

“If you recognise her, please get in touch using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210019877. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or on 0800 555 111.”