Public notices: Slough Cricket Club plans new pitch

Plans for a new cricket pitch and roadworks in Burnham Lane throughout April are just some of the public notices to appear this week.

Planning

Slough Cricket Club has lodged an application with the council for a new cricket pitch, changing rooms and practice nets.

The proposed development at the club’s Upton Court Road ground could see an eight-pitch cricket square built with a full-size outfield surrounding it.

The new playing area is east of the club’s existing pitches and could be accompanied by a new timber balcony and scoreboard.

A three-lane training net facility is also planned to give players a chance to hone their skills on artificial turf ahead of match-days.

Slough Cricket Club said in its design and access statement: “The club’s success has resulted in a clear and prolonged need for a new pitch at its existing site.

“The two existing pitches can only accommodate the club’s first to fourth teams, several of the teams are therefore having to play their home games away from the club.”

Roads

Slough Borough Council is also planning to carry out roadworks in Burnham Lane throughout April.

The local authority said the road improvement works will get under way on April 5 but will take place in two phases to maintain access to Brook Crescent.

The first phase of work will be carried out between the road’s junction with Bath Road and its junction with Brook Crescent until Sunday, April 11.

The second phase will take place between Burnham Lane’s junction with Buckingham Avenue and its junction with Brook Crescent from Monday, April 12 to Monday, April 26.

Traffic will be stopped from cutting through Burnham Lane, between its junction with Bath Road and Buckingham Avenue, while the works are carried out.

Notice has also been given that roadworks are planned for Belfast Avenue in Slough. Work will begin on the stretch of road between its junction with York Avenue and North-ampton Avenue on Monday.

It is expected to be completed by Thursday, April 15.

During this time traffic will not be able to pass through and alternative routes will be signposted.

Slough Borough Council has also given notice that traffic will be unable to pass through York Avenue, from its junction with Sheffield Road to its junction with Belfast Avenue, during this time.

Click here to see this week's public notices.