Man jailed after police discover cannabis factory in Slough

A man caught operating a cannabis factory in Slough has been jailed for 30 weeks.

Police officers identified the make-shift marijuana farm at an address in Hillside, Slough, on February 6.

Upon gaining entry, they found Arbar Alia, 19, and arrested him despite an attempt to flee the property.

Officers charged Alia, of Hillside, with one count of production of a controlled class B drug the following day.

He pleaded guilty and appeared for sentencing at Reading Crown Court on March 31.

Detective Constable Thomas Harman, of Slough police station said: “This conviction demonstrates how Thames Valley Police work proactively to disrupt organised criminals and reduce the impact of drugs on our communities.

“I would encourage members of the public to come forward with any information that may help us to continue this important work.

“In an emergency contact 999 otherwise you can provide information through 101, the Thames Valley Police website or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”