Plans for 61 new town centre flats to be decided by Slough councillors

Sixty-one flats could be built in Slough town centre – but councillors have been recommended to block the plans over parking issues.

Members of the planning committee will convene Wednesday, March 14, to decide whether or not to approve plans to demolish the automotive place office building on Grays Place and be redeveloped into a new apartment block of up to 10-storeys, providing 61 flats.

If approved, the site will provide 61 flats, with no affordable housing provided.

As part of the proposal, basement car parking will be included providing 12 car parking spaces and 66 cycle spaces, while four short-stay cycle stands located close to the front building entrances for visitors.

Although the plans come with basement parking, planning officers concluded this will not provide “safe and convenient” access for vehicles and also provides “insufficient” spaces.

Officers also raised issue with the building’s height, bulk and massing would clash with the street’s character as well as being overbearing to the adjacent flats, blocking natural light to neighbours. Providing no affordable housing also goes against the council’s planning policies, the report said.

With those reasons in mind, officers recommend this scheme should be refused.