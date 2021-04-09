Discarded cigarette suspected cause of Slough fire

An abandoned cigarette was thought to be the cause of a maisonette fire in Slough in the early hours of this morning (Friday).

Two fire crews from Slough, and one from Maidenhead, were in Newport Road, Britwell, at about 12am to deal with a roof fire.

Firefighters said that the blaze had spread from a staircase into some communal roof space and the maisonette.

No people were injured as the occupants of the building were out before the fire took hold - but the roof suffered fire damage, while the maisonette was water-damaged.

Fire crews were on the scene for about two hours.