Pedestrian dies after being hit by van on A4 Bath Road

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a van in Slough.

The fatal collision took place at 8.25pm on Wednesday on the A4 Bath Road near the town centre.

Police said a white Ford Transit van was travelling on the westbound carriageway when it was involved in a collision with a walker.

The pedestrian, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Sergeant Darren Brown, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, during which a man aged in his fifties tragically died.

“I am asking that any other motorists who were using the Bath Road at this time, or any other witnesses, make contact with Thames Valley Police by calling 101, quoting reference 2174 of 7/8.

“I would also ask that motorists check their dash-cam footage to see if it has captured anything significant that could help with this investigation.”

A 20-year-old man from Hillingdon has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with this incident. He has been released under investigation.