Woman rescued after four-vehicle collision on A4 Bath Road

A woman was rescued from her vehicle after a four-car collision in Slough last night (Saturday).

The crash occurred on the A4 Bath Road, near to the junction with Wexham Road, at about 9pm.

Two fire crews from Slough, and one from Langley, were in attendance, along with Thames Valley Police (TVP) and the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS).

Firefighters said that they had to rescue one woman from a vehicle involved.

They were there for about an hour.

This section of the A4 was closed for a similar amount of time while emergency services dealt with the incident. The road has now reopened, fire crews added.

TVP and SCAS have been contacted for more information.