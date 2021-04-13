SITE INDEX

    • Police charge Slough man in connection with A4 collision

    Thames Valley police available 24/7 for domestic abuse victims

    Police have charged a man in connection with a collision on the A4 in Slough on Saturday. 

    Vasile Straton, 39, of Langley Road, Slough, has been charged with driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, being in charge of a motor vehicle above the alcohol limit, and possession of a Class B drug – cannabis.

    The charge is in connection with a four-vehicle collision which occurred on the A4, Wellington Street, on April 10. 

    He has been bailed to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 3. 

