Police charge Slough man in connection with A4 collision

Police have charged a man in connection with a collision on the A4 in Slough on Saturday.

Vasile Straton, 39, of Langley Road, Slough, has been charged with driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, being in charge of a motor vehicle above the alcohol limit, and possession of a Class B drug – cannabis.

The charge is in connection with a four-vehicle collision which occurred on the A4, Wellington Street, on April 10.

He has been bailed to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 3.