Police charge Slough man in connection with A4 collision

11:18AM, Tuesday 13 April 2021
Police have charged a man in connection with a collision on the A4 in Slough on Saturday.
Vasile Straton, 39, of Langley Road, Slough, has been charged with driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, being in charge of a motor vehicle above the alcohol limit, and possession of a Class B drug – cannabis.
The charge is in connection with a four-vehicle collision which occurred on the A4, Wellington Street, on April 10.
He has been bailed to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 3.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A walker has hit out at Eton College’s ‘extreme’ decision to close Dorney Lake to the public until further notice.
A woman has died on the tracks near Burnham Railway Station, transport police have confirmed.