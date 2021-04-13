Warning over ‘drinking and riding’ on Slough’s e-scooters

E-scooter users are being warned not to drink and ride as the country comes out of lockdown and hospitality venues open.

Riding an e-scooter under the influence of alcohol is the same as drink driving and could lead to a prison sentence, a driving ban and substantial fine.

Slough Borough Council has reminded people that when they sign up to use one of the borough’s bright orange Neuron Mobility electric scooters, Highway Code rules apply.

Only residents over the age of 18 with a full or provisional driving licence are legally able to hire one of the vehicles.

If pulled over by Thames Valley Police and breathalysed, the legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath or 80 millilitres of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

George Symes, Neuron’s expansion manager, said: “Like everyone we’re excited for the lockdown to end and can’t wait for more people to have the opportunity to use our e-scooters.

“We look forward to helping people reconnect with their friends and families but it’s important that we all do everything we can to make sure that e-scooters continue to be used safely.

“We advise all new and existing riders to follow the rules and to ride responsibly. Now is the time to be enjoying new found freedoms rather than risking points on your licence or spending time in A&E.”

Neuron Mobility has launched a reaction test in its app from 6pm each day which could help riders reflect on whether they should ride.

The company has also deployed safety ambassadors across the town to encourage responsible riding, including not travelling on pavements and only having one rider per vehicle.

Slough’s e-scooter trial launched in October and was extended to cover Langley, Britwell and Wexham last month.

Rule breakers should be reported to Neuron’s 24/7 customer service centre with the exact time, location and licence plate number by emailing sloughsupport@neuron.sg or calling 01753 981188.