Local elections 2021: Find out who is standing in Slough

The list of candidates standing in the upcoming local elections in Slough has been released.
Residents will go to the polls on Thursday, May 6 to participate in elections which were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of 14 seats will be contested at Slough Borough Council, one in every ward except Colnbrook with Poyle.
The slate of candidates is as follows:
Baylis and Stoke
Mherunisa Hussain - The Conservative Party
Kamaljit Kaur - Labour Party
Britwell and Northborough
Martin Carter - Labour Party
Byron De Winter - Green Party
Chandni Rajora - The Conservative Party
Central
Iram Hussain - Labour Party
Beata Prokop - The Conservative Party
Chalvey
Aaron Brown - The Conservative Party
Mohammed Sandhu - Labour and Co-operative Party
Cippenham Green
Jemma Davis - Labour Party
Patricia O'Connor - The Conservative Party
Nick Smith - Heritage Party
Cippenham Meadows
Charlie Olsen - Conservative Party
Satpal Parmar - Labour and Co-operative Party
Matthew Taylor - Liberal Democrats
Elliman
Teresa Fletcher - Conservative Party
Naveeda Qaseem - Labour Party
Farnham
Joginder Bal - Labour Party
Indey Kaur - Independent
Rafal Trybek - Conservative Party
Foxborough
Madhuri Bedi - Independent Network
Puja Bedi - Conservative Party
Andrea Escott - Labour Party
Haymill and Lynch Hill
Kevin Barry - Labour and Co-operative party
Wayne Strutton - Conservative Party
Langley Kedermister
Josephine Hanney - Liberal Democrats
Michael Holledge - Labour Party
Mohammed Rizvan - Independent
Chandra Muvvala - Conservative Party
Tammer Salem - Green Party
Langley St Mary's
Christine Bamigbola - Conservative Party
Julian Edmonds - Green Party
Bally Gill - Labour Party
Upton
Sukh Dhillon - Liberal Democrats
Amandeep Grewal - Conservative Party
Gurdeep Grewal - Labour Party
Michael Little - Green Party
Wexham Lea
Iftakhar Ahmed - Independent
Jagjit Dusanjh - Conservative Party
Sandra Malik - Labour and Co-operative Party
Elections will also be taking place on May 6 for the Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner and Wexham Court Parish Council.
