Local elections 2021: Find out who is standing in Slough

The list of candidates standing in the upcoming local elections in Slough has been released.

Residents will go to the polls on Thursday, May 6 to participate in elections which were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 14 seats will be contested at Slough Borough Council, one in every ward except Colnbrook with Poyle.

The slate of candidates is as follows:

Baylis and Stoke

Mherunisa Hussain - The Conservative Party

Kamaljit Kaur - Labour Party

Britwell and Northborough

Martin Carter - Labour Party

Byron De Winter - Green Party

Chandni Rajora - The Conservative Party

Central

Iram Hussain - Labour Party

Beata Prokop - The Conservative Party

Chalvey

Aaron Brown - The Conservative Party

Mohammed Sandhu - Labour and Co-operative Party

Cippenham Green

Jemma Davis - Labour Party

Patricia O'Connor - The Conservative Party

Nick Smith - Heritage Party

Cippenham Meadows

Charlie Olsen - Conservative Party

Satpal Parmar - Labour and Co-operative Party

Matthew Taylor - Liberal Democrats

Elliman

Teresa Fletcher - Conservative Party

Naveeda Qaseem - Labour Party

Farnham

Joginder Bal - Labour Party

Indey Kaur - Independent

Rafal Trybek - Conservative Party

Foxborough

Madhuri Bedi - Independent Network

Puja Bedi - Conservative Party

Andrea Escott - Labour Party

Haymill and Lynch Hill

Kevin Barry - Labour and Co-operative party

Wayne Strutton - Conservative Party

Langley Kedermister

Josephine Hanney - Liberal Democrats

Michael Holledge - Labour Party

Mohammed Rizvan - Independent

Chandra Muvvala - Conservative Party

Tammer Salem - Green Party

Langley St Mary's

Christine Bamigbola - Conservative Party

Julian Edmonds - Green Party

Bally Gill - Labour Party

Upton

Sukh Dhillon - Liberal Democrats

Amandeep Grewal - Conservative Party

Gurdeep Grewal - Labour Party

Michael Little - Green Party

Wexham Lea

Iftakhar Ahmed - Independent

Jagjit Dusanjh - Conservative Party

Sandra Malik - Labour and Co-operative Party

Elections will also be taking place on May 6 for the Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner and Wexham Court Parish Council.