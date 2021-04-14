SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Thu, 15
10 °C
Fri, 16
11 °C
Sat, 17
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Local elections 2021: Find out who is standing in Slough

    LIVE: General election 2019 in Slough

    The list of candidates standing in the upcoming local elections in Slough has been released.

    Residents will go to the polls on Thursday, May 6 to participate in elections which were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    A total of 14 seats will be contested at Slough Borough Council, one in every ward except Colnbrook with Poyle.

    The slate of candidates is as follows:

    Baylis and Stoke

    Mherunisa Hussain - The Conservative Party

    Kamaljit Kaur - Labour Party

    Britwell and Northborough

    Martin Carter - Labour Party

    Byron De Winter - Green Party

    Chandni Rajora - The Conservative Party

    Central 

    Iram Hussain - Labour Party

    Beata Prokop - The Conservative Party

    Chalvey

    Aaron Brown - The Conservative Party

    Mohammed Sandhu - Labour and Co-operative Party

    Cippenham Green

    Jemma Davis - Labour Party

    Patricia O'Connor - The Conservative Party

    Nick Smith - Heritage Party

    Cippenham Meadows 

    Charlie Olsen - Conservative Party

    Satpal Parmar - Labour and Co-operative Party

    Matthew Taylor - Liberal Democrats 

    Elliman 

    Teresa Fletcher - Conservative Party

    Naveeda Qaseem - Labour Party

    Farnham 

    Joginder Bal - Labour Party

    Indey Kaur - Independent 

    Rafal Trybek - Conservative Party

    Foxborough

    Madhuri Bedi - Independent Network

    Puja Bedi - Conservative Party

    Andrea Escott - Labour Party

    Haymill and Lynch Hill

    Kevin Barry - Labour and Co-operative party

    Wayne Strutton - Conservative Party

    Langley Kedermister 

    Josephine Hanney - Liberal Democrats 

    Michael Holledge - Labour Party

    Mohammed Rizvan - Independent 

    Chandra Muvvala - Conservative Party

    Tammer Salem - Green Party

    Langley St Mary's 

    Christine Bamigbola - Conservative Party

    Julian Edmonds - Green Party

    Bally Gill - Labour Party

    Upton 

    Sukh Dhillon - Liberal Democrats 

    Amandeep Grewal - Conservative Party

    Gurdeep Grewal - Labour Party

    Michael Little - Green Party

    Wexham Lea

    Iftakhar Ahmed - Independent 

    Jagjit Dusanjh - Conservative Party

    Sandra Malik - Labour and Co-operative Party

    Elections will also be taking place on May 6 for the Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner and Wexham Court Parish Council.

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved