Public notices: Windsor’s Atik nightclub seeks premises licence

This week’s public notices include plans for a 40-flat development in Stoke Gardens, Slough, and an application for a premises licence at ATIK nightclub in Windsor.

PLANNING

A planning application has been submitted to turn a former car workshop in Slough into 40 flats. The proposals could see the empty site in Stoke Gardens, formerly home to Autotech Arc Ltd, replaced by a residential development up to nine storeys high.

A total of 31 one-bedroom apartments and nine two-bedroom properties are planned alongside basement parking for cars and cyclists.

The applicant, RSL (Slough) Ltd, is also proposing to provide 50 per cent affordable housing on the site.

A design and access statement said: “The need for housing in sustainable accessible locations is even greater following the uplift in the housing need for Slough.

“This proposed development contributes towards that need at the same time providing an acceptable provision of car parking provision.”

LICENSING

An application has been made for a premises licence at ATIK nightclub in Windsor.

The late-night venue has been closed since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The nightclub’s operator, REKOM UK, is seeking permission from Windsor and Maidenhead council to serve alcohol from 11am to 3.15am Monday to Sunday.

Opening hours will be from 11am to 3.30am each day if a premises licence is granted.

Anyone wishing to make representations about the application should email licensing@rbwm.gov.uk by May 10.

TRAFFIC

Slough Borough Council has given notice that it will be carrying out roadworks on a part of Bath Road next month.

The local authority will be completing works on the service road at 225 Bath Road from Wednesday, May 5 to Monday, May 10.

An alternative route will be provided for drivers while the works are carried out.

A fortnight of roadworks are also planned in Littledown Road in May.

The road will be shut to its junction with Grays Road from Friday, May 14 to Friday, May 28.

An alternative route will be provided by the council while the works are carried out.

