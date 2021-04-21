Slough named one of the 'best performing vaccination teams' by Matt Hancock

Slough's vaccination effort has been recognised as one of the country's 'best performing' by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

In a letter to the town's MP, Tan Dhesi, Mr Hancock praised the work of Slough's vaccination teams including its collaboration with the local mosques to set up a women-only vaccination clinic.

He said that pulse checks and tests for raised glucose and blood pressure were also being offered alongside the vaccination programme.

He said:"Britain is leading the global fightback against the virus, being the first country in the world to approve a clinically-trialled vaccine and now deploying the vaccine in the ground faster than almost any other country in the world. And this is down to the tireless efforts of all those involved - especially those on the ground in our communities, from nurses to GPs to pharmacies, to volunteers and so many more.

"It is incredible to see this community spirit, as people pull together to lead us collectively out of the pandemic. I hope you will join me in thanking and congratulating all those involved in your area for the part they are playing in this national effort."

Tan Dhesi tweeted the letter, adding: "Fantastic news the vaccination effort in Slough has been nationally recognised by Government.

"Huge congratulations to all those involved in the local effort to protect our community."

NHS data shows more than 50,000 people have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Slough.