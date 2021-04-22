Wexham Park Hospital hits 40,000 vaccine milestone

05:28PM, Thursday 22 April 2021
Wexham Park Hospital reached a vaccination milestone this week with 40,000 doses of the life-saving coronavirus jab now delivered.
Paramedic Emma Westbrook, who works for the South Central Ambulance Service, received the landmark injection on Tuesday.
Clinical education sister Kate Ganzon administered the jab.
The latest figures from NHS England, published today, show 58, 224 people in Slough have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
