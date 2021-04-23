Man jailed for sexually assaulting woman in secluded woodland in Slough

A man who sexually assaulted a woman in secluded woodland in Slough has been jailed.

Sorin Anitei, of no fixed abode, broke his victim’s nose during the attack in woodland near to Slough Road on January 9.

The woman, aged in her 40s, also suffered serious bruises to her face.

Police arrested Anitei on January 12 and charged him with one count of sexual assault by touching and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm the following day.

The 46-year-old admitted both charges during a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday and was sentenced to one year and nine months in jail.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Thomas Harman, based at Slough police station, said: “Sorin Anitei sexually assaulted and badly injured a vulnerable woman in a secluded location.

“I believe the serious nature of this offence is reflected in the sentence, which will also help prevent him from further offending.

“I would also like to thank the members of public that stopped to help the victim.”