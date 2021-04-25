Suspended sentence for Slough man who helped concoct false kidnap and rape allegations

A Slough man has been handed a suspended prison sentence for his role in concocting false allegations of kidnap, rape and GBH against an innocent victim.

Mustafa Hussain, 34, of Montague Road, worked alongside Anisah Ahmed, of Wilkins Road, Oxford, to target a 39-year-old man.

In 2015, Ahmed falsified threatening emails in order to obtain an injunction against the victim.

Police said she also worked with Hussain to make up a string of allegations attempting to incriminate the man.

The pair were charged with perverting the court of justice in May 2019 following a police investigation.

Hussain received a two year suspended prison term during a sentencing at Oxford Crown Court on Monday.

He will also have to carry out 150 hours community service and pay £2,000 costs.

Ahmed received a discretionary life sentence with a minimum of four-and-half years in jail after admitting two counts of perverting the course of justice.

Anisah Ahmed

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Charlotte Oliver, of Oxford CID, said: “This was a long and complicated investigation into false allegations of some extremely serious offences.

“Ahmed attempted to incriminate the victim and worked with Hussain in order to achieve this. She also falsified emails in order to obtain an injunction against him.

“This has been an extremely distressing time for the victim, and the sentencing handed out by the court demonstrates the seriousness of these offences.

“I am pleased that justice has now been achieved.”