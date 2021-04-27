More than 14,000 visits to Slough gyms in first two weeks of reopening

A leisure centre operator in Slough has had an 'overwhelmingly positive' response since its reopening after COVID-19 restrictions were eased two weeks ago.

More than 14, 200 visits have been recorded at Langley Leisure Centre and The Centre - both run by Everyone Active.

The gyms proved popular with 8,466 visits across both centres which is an increase of 58 per cent for the same period following the first lockdown in the summer.

The swimming pools have also been a hit with more than 2,500 visits, with 2,851 swimming lessons booked during the first couple of weeks back.

Luke Routhorn, contract manager at Everyone Active, commented: “The response we’ve received from our members has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We’re so pleased to see many new and returning members through our doors. Customer and colleague safety remains our number one priority and we hope The Everyone Pledge keeps our members confident in our commitment to keep them safe and active.

“We are also looking forward to being able to open even more facilities, such as our group exercise classes, in the next step of the Government road map.”