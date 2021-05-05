Local elections: Meet the candidates standing in Slough

A heated election campaign will reach its conclusion tomorrow as voters go to the polls to choose 14 new councillors.

A third of the seats at Slough Borough Council will be up for grabs with every ward across the borough contested – except for Colnbrook with Poyle.

Baylis and Stoke

Mherunisa Hussain - The Conservative Party

Final year university student at the University of Warwick and elected as the first female BAME chairman of the Slough Conservative Association in November 2020

Has pledged to fight for more opportunities for young people in Slough, oppose the 4.99 per cent rise in council tax bills and invest in CCTV to reduce crime in Slough

Has vowed to listen to residents' concerns and work to provide more affordable housing for families

Kamaljit Kaur - Labour Party

Lived in Slough for more than 20 years and works as a teaching assistant

Has worked to organise workshops and events to support other women

Pledges to work with Baylis and Stoke's 'diverse and vibrant' community and respond to resident issues promptly

Britwell and Northborough

Martin Carter - Labour and Co-operative Party

Served as a Britwell councillor since 2011 and currently serving as cabinet member for children and schools

Pledges to work with residents to find parking solutions in the ward

Has committed to help improve the housing repairs service for council tenants

Byron de Winter - Green Party

Slough's Green Party has pledged to hold the council to account over its target of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030

The party has also hit out at the council's consultation over ongoing construction work in Langley High Street to create four traffic lanes

Chandni Rajora - The Conservative Party

Central

Iram Hussain - Labour Party

Former Wexham Secondary School and Slough Grammar School student

Pledged to tackle anti-social behaviour around the town centre and communal areas of blocks of flats

Has committed to delivering better services and facilities for young people and improving quality of open space

Beata Prokop - The Conservative Party

Chalvey

Mohammed Atiq Sandhu - Labour and Co-operative Party

Current serving Chalvey councillor who has lived in the area for more than 30 years

Has pledged to tackle anti-social behaviour, littering and fly-tipping

Committed to raising the standard of private sector housing in Chalvey

Aaron Brown - The Conservative Party

Entrepreneur and IT business owner who is a lifelong resident of Slough

Has listed democratic accountability, anti-corruption and tackling the 'housing crisis' in Slough as key election priorities

Believes Slough is in 'dire need' of a fresh start to revitalise the town

Cippenham Green

Jemma Davis - Labour Party

Granddaughter of current serving Cippenham Green councillor Roger Davis

Has prioritised taking action against speeding cars, littering and dog mess

Pledged to improve the safety of streets and public areas

Patricia O'Connor - The Conservative Party

Former Cippenham Green councillor who served the ward from 2007 to 2014

Has pledged to champion local businesses, provide opportunities for young people and keep council tax as low as possible

Criticised the 'out of touch' and 'unaccountable' ruling Labour administration and says Conservative councillors will help the town 'build back better' following the coronavirus pandemic.

Nick Smith - Heritage Party

Standing for the Heritage Party which is calling for strict caps on immigration, the UK leaving the European Convention of Human Rights and 'equality before the law' with all crimes treated equally seriously

Opposed to the coronavirus lockdown which the party believes has gone on for too long

Committed to ensuring potholes are fixed when reported, properties aren't left empty for too long and opposed to council tax rises in Slough

Cippenham Meadows

Charlie Olsen - The Conservative Party

Has pledged to make Slough a better place to live by listening to all residents

Focused on protecting green spaces, cleaning up Slough's roads, providing the right mix of affordable and social housing in the town and making the High Street a destination residents want to visit

Criticised Slough Borough Council's debt pile and says change is needed before it's too late

Satpal Parmar - Labour and Co-operative Party

Ward councillor for Cippenham Meadows since 2004 and former Royal Mail employee of 45 years

Chair of the trustee committee which oversees many of Slough's parks and passionate about Cippenham's open spaces

Has pledged to improve the safety of streets and public areas in Slough, tackle fly-tipping and improve the housing repairs service for council tenants

Matthew Taylor - Liberal Democrats

Chairman of the Slough branch of the Liberal Democrats who is calling on opposition councillors to be voted in to 'rigorously scrutinise' mistakes made by Slough Borough Council

Calling for better consultation from the ruling Labour administration over schemes such as the controversial A4 bus and cycle lane scheme

Has demanded more attention to be given to boosting physical activity and improving mental health in order to help residents' wellbeing

Elliman

Teresa Fletcher - The Conservative Party

Naveeda Qaseem - Labour Party

Serving councillor in Elliman Ward since 2016 who works as a university lecturer

Has pledged to stand-up for residents to tackle community issues

Farnham

Joginder Bal - Labour Party

A former councillor for Farnham ward who served the area for more than 10 years

Has prioritised making improvements to the Farnham Road shopping area and street-scene

Committed to tackling fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour in the area

Indey Kaur - Independent

Rafal Trybek - The Conservative Party

Foxborough

Madhuri Bedi - Independent

Former Labour councillor now standing as an Independent after quitting the party in March due to concerns over planned council tax rises.

Has spent a proportion of her Community Investment Fund into painting Grampian Way children's playground and the introduction of a 20mph speed indicator outside Foxborough Primary School

Has urged residents to vote Independent with message of 'Politics for People, not Parties'

Puja Bedi - The Conservative Party

Has pledged to spend her councillor grant to introduce CCTV in Foxborough to tackle anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping

Will work to make Harvey Park safer and more child-friendly if elected

Criticised Slough Borough Council's 'debt crisis' and the increase in council tax bills during a pandemic

Andrea Escott - Labour Party

A Langley resident of more than 20 years who works at the Heathrow Worldwide Distribution Centre

Has pledged to respond to issues within the community swiftly

Has listed ensuring open green spaces are well-kept and maintained as one of her commitments

Haymill and Lynch Hill

Kevin Barry - Labour and Co-operative Party

Britwell resident who has volunteered with the One Slough community partnership during the pandemic

Serves on Britwell Parish Council

Has prioritised delivering effective action on anti-social behaviour and littering in the ward

Wayne Strutton - The Conservative Party

Leader of the opposition who has served the ward since being elected in 2011

Has led opposition to the council's controversial A4 bus lane scheme and pledges to hold the local authority to account over the handling of its finances

Pledges to offer a 'strong Conservative voice' for the community

Langley Kedermister

Josephine Hanney - Liberal Democrats

Langley resident who sits on the village's Carnival Committee

Has helped promote anti-knife crime messaging in Slough

Campaigning for a pay rise for key workers in the NHS, social care, transport and education

Michael Holledge - Labour Party

A serving councillor for Langley Kedermister ward since 2014

Committed to working with the police to make Langley safer and tackling anti-social behaviour in blocks of flats

Calling for stronger action to tackle littering and fly-tipping

Mohammed Rizvan - Independent

Chandra Muvvula - The Conservative Party

A Langley resident of 15 years who is 'determined to be part of the change' in the area

Says he wants to spend time representing the community following experience of working in major corporate companies

Hit out at 'more than 10 years of Labour council failures'

Tammer Salem - Green Party

Slough's Green Party has pledged to hold the council to account over its target of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030

The party has also hit out at the council's consultation over ongoing construction work in Langley High Street to create four traffic lanes

Langley St Mary's

Christine Bamigbola - The Conservative Party

Area manager for community charities in the Thames Valley who is aiming to use experience in supporting families to find solutions for residents in need

Former member of the Slough Schools Forum who wants to help provide an excellent education for pupils in Slough without them needing to travel far out of the town

Has pledged to hold Slough Borough Council to account on spending and services and fight to protect open green space at Langley Memorial Ground

Julian Edmonds - Green Party

Slough's Green Party has pledged to hold the council to account over its target of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030

The party has also hit out at the council's consultation over ongoing construction work in Langley High Street to create four traffic lanes

Bally Gill - Labour Party

Election priorities include keeping green spaces clean, lit and well-kept

Has pledged to work with residents to find solutions to parking problems in Langley

Aiming to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in the ward

Upton

Sukh Dhillon - Liberal Democrats

A Marlborough Road resident for 22 years and former student at Langley Grammar School

Captain at Stoke Green Cricket Club who is keen to encourage increased participation in sport to boost Slough's activity levels and improve mental health

Wants to tackle 'traffic chaos' in the Marlborough Road, Upton Road and London Road areas

Amandeep Grewal - The Conservative Party

Hospital doctor now serving as a GP in Slough for the past 19 years

Keen to represent the community by contributing at council level

Gurdeep Grewal - Labour Party

Works as a compliance and competence development manager for a public transport company in London

A Sutton Avenue resident for the past 14 years who wants to represent residents at the council chamber

Has pledged to make Upton a 'better place to live'

Michelle Little - Green Party

Slough's Green Party has pledged to hold the council to account over its target of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030

The party has also hit out at the council's consultation over ongoing construction work in Langley High Street to create four traffic lanes

Wexham Lea

Iftakhar Ahmed - Independent

Wants to ensure £20,000 capital funding and £5,000 revenue funding is made available to spend in Wexham Lea ward if elected

Has pledged to hold Slough Borough Council to account over the handling of its finances

Calling for 'all out' elections to be held every four years to deliver council savings and calling for the abolition of the A4 bus lane scheme

Jagjit Dusanjh - The Conservative Party

Sandra Malik - Labour and Co-operative Party

Previously served as a borough councillor for Wexham Lea from 2014 to 2016

Has promoted the rights of council tenants and older residents through work with voluntary organisations

Has pledged to tackle verge parking and improve street cleaning in the ward

