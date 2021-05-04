Pedestrian hospitalised after car ploughs into Wexham Road bus stop

A driver ploughed into a bus stop during a hit-and-run in Wexham Road on Sunday evening.

The crash took place at about 8.15pm when a blue BMW 3 Series collided with a bus stop near Malpas Road, leaving a man who was waiting there with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the driver did not stop at the scene and drove into Elmwood Road, despite having lost a wheel, before abandoning the car.

A 33-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drink-driving and drug-driving and has been released under investigation.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Investigating officer PC Faye Aspinall of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Taplow, said: “This was a serious collision which has resulted in a 25-year-man being injured.

“He remains in hospital with serious, but thankfully not life-threatening injuries.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident, to please make contact with Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210187656.

“I would also like to thank those members of the public that came to our assistance during the incident.

“We have spoken to most of these, but would ask anybody who has not yet contacted us to please do so, as you will have been important witnesses.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.