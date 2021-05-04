Firefighters praised for response to blaze at Poyle Industrial Estate

Firefighters have been praised for their response to a large fire on the Poyle Industrial Estate last night.

Crews from Slough, Windsor and Langley fire stations were called to the blaze at a commercial building in David Road at 7.47pm.

Upon arrival, they discovered a fire at an industrial unit with six crew members donning breathing apparatus and using two hose reels to douse the flames.

Crews spent four hours at the scene and were supported by neighbouring services including the London Fire Brigade and an operational support unit from Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Luke Coleman, group manager, said: “The actions of the initial attending crew significantly reduced the potential damage to the main building affected and surrounding property.

“All attending crews from all Fire and Rescue Services worked extremely hard in poor weather conditions, alongside colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service and Thames Valley Police to successfully resolve the incident.”

Crews returned later to check for hotspots and to ensure the blaze was fully out.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.