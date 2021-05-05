Police appeal after Slough man in his 70s followed home and burgled

A victim in his 70s was followed home and burgled on Saturday after the thief pushed open his front door and stole cash.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after the burglary which took place at around 12.10pm.

The pensioner was walking home from Baylis Park to York Avenue with his dog when he was followed by a man.

As the victim opened the front door, the man pushed through telling the victim he wanted to sell goods. The victim's wife told the man to leave and as he left he took a small amount of cash from inside the property.

The offender is described as a man in his late forties or early fifties with tanned skin, he has a slim build and is around 6ft tall with scruffy black and grey hair and grey stubble along his jawline. He was wearing dark blue or black tracksuit jacket and was carrying a shopping trolley bag.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Helena Moore, based at Slough police station said: “I am appealing for any witnesses of this incident, or anyone who saw a man matching this description in Baylis Park and surrounding areas, or has any information, to please get in touch."

Call 101 quoting reference 43210185650 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”