Moped rider suffers 'potentially life-changing' injuries in Uxbridge Road crash

A teenage moped rider suffered ‘potentially life-changing’ injuries in a crash in Uxbridge Road at the weekend.

The 18-year-old was riding a black Honda 125 moped when it collided with a grey Citroen DS3 at the George Green junction of Black Park Road.

Police said the crash took place at about 11.20am on Saturday.

The moped rider suffered serious ankle injuries and remains in Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer PC Michael Nowacki of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Taplow said: “This was a serious collision that has left the moped rider with potentially life-changing injuries.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision to please get in touch with police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference number 43210185574.

“I would particularly like to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam footage of the collision to please get in touch with us.”