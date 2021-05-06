Elderly pair tricked by distraction burglars in Slough

Burglars stole jewellery and cash from an elderly couple during a distraction scam in Slough.

Two men turned up at a property in Northampton Avenue between 5.30pm and 6.05pm on Friday (Apr30) claiming they were there to check the taps and water supply.

Police said one of the men pretended to inspect the taps in the kitchen while the other went into rooms around the house looking for valuables.

The victims, a man and woman in their 80s, became aware of the second man’s presence and questioned what he was doing and the intruders then left the scene.

Police described the offenders as both white men in their 40s.

One had a slim build and was clean shaven with brown hair while his accomplice had a larger build.

Both were wearing all black formal clothes.

Staff investigator Daniel Fallis, based at Slough police station said: “I am appealing for any witnesses of this incident, or anyone who saw the men matching the descriptions provided in the area at the time, to please get in touch.”

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43210184669 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.

Police are urging residents to check the ID of anyone who claims to be carrying out maintenance work.

If you are unsure, call the company directly to check.