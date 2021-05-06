BA flight lifts off with 400 oxygen concentrators for India via Slough charity

More than 400 oxygen concentrators from donors in the UK have been shipped out to India with the help of Slough-based charity Khalsa Aid.

Last week the charity started its appeal for these important healthcare items and very quickly started to see donations flying in.

The donations were flown for free along with aid from other organisations aboard a British Airways flight on Wednesday.

1,349 items of aid departed on an aircraft specially chartered. The airline commissioned a special project team to organise the flight, which departed on Wednesday at 5pm, landing in Delhi at 5.45am (local time) on Thursday.

Khalsa Aid founder Ravi Singh said it was ‘amazing to be behind the scenes’ watching the cargo being loaded up.

He has had to battle some obstacles – including health difficulties. Ravi is currently on dialysis, three times a day for half an hour.

“I have been doing the dialysis late for the past few days. Yesterday (Wednesday) was quite tiring because everything went on for longer than I thought,” he said.

Ravi will be on dialysis until he can get a kidney transplant. Thus far, dozens of people in the UK and hundreds all over the world have offered to donate, he says.

“There’s a little bit of pain sometimes, it’s difficult but you get on with it – compared to what other people around the world have, it’s not so bad,” said Ravi. “It’s a new lifestyle.”