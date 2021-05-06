Nationwide ‘proud’ to unveil revamped branch in Slough High Street

A building society has revamped its branch in Slough High Street.

Nationwide reopened to customers last month following a refurbishment.

Branch manager Siva Nirmalan said: “At Nationwide we are committed to the communities we serve and whilst our high street may be changing, our commitment to our members and our communities hasn’t.

"My team and I passionately believe that there has never been a greater need in rebuilding society than there is now and that’s why we are so very proud of the investment that has been made in our lovely new branch.

“We are all looking forward to welcoming new and existing members through our doors in the coming weeks and months as lockdown is lifted and our high street opens for the local residence of Slough.”

The branch is the closest for Burnham residents following the closure of the village's Nationwide branch in December.