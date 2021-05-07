Man hospitalised following stabbing in Slough High Street

A man was hospitalised on Monday after being stabbed in the leg in Slough High Street.

Members of the public approached police officers at about 3.50pm to alert them to a dispute which was taking place near to the Boots store.

As a result of the altercation, a man suffered stab wounds to the leg, believed to have been caused by a knife, and had to be treated in hospital.

He has since been discharged.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of affray in connection with the attack.

He has been released under investigation.

Case Investigator Deborah Rimmer, based at Slough police station said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, whereby a man sustained a stab wound during an altercation.

“It took place on High Street, near to Boots, so I believe there is a high chance that it was potentially witnessed by a number of people.

“If you think you saw this take place and have information that could help our investigation, please contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or reporting online, quoting reference 43210188658.

“If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 for 100% anonymity.”