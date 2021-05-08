Police confirm death of Slough motorcyclist in M4 crash

A motorcyclist from Slough has died in a crash on the M4.

The collision took place between a black Honda motorcycle and a grey Land Rover Discovery between junction 5 (Langley) and junction 6 (Slough) at 3.07pm yesterday.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 40s from Slough, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer, PC Roslyn Bonney of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Taplow, said: “We are investigating this incident in which sadly a man has died, our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time.

“We are asking any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident to please get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference 43210195752.

“We would also like to thank the members of the public for their patience as we investigated this incident on scene.”