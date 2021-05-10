Slough council warning after bus lane cameras go live on A4

Motorists caught driving in the A4 bus and cycle lane during operational times will be fined from today (Monday) after new cameras were installed.

The bus and cycle lane restrictions are between Monday to Friday, 7am and 10am, and again in the afternoon between 3pm and 7pm.

The controversial bus and cycle lane was installed last summer after Slough Borough Council received a grant from the Government's Active Travel Scheme.

During the restricted period the bus and cycle lanes can be shared with motorcyclists, taxis, Slough licensed private hire vehicles and Neuron Mobility rental e-scooters along the route between Cippenham Lane and Sussex Place.

For the next two weeks motorists caught driving in the bus and cycle lane will receive a warning letter in the post, however after this period they will receive a fine.

Motorists will be fined £60 with the opportunity of reducing it to £30 if it is paid within 14 days.

Anyone who wishes to contest the Penalty Charge Notice must submit a representation in writing by following the instructions on the notice.

The council is also running a consultation about the bus lane. People can submit their feedback using slough.citizenspace.com.

The consultation has been extended until August 31.