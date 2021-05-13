Slough council leader announces new cabinet following local elections

A 'refreshed' cabinet has been announced by Slough Borough Council leader James Swindlehurst to meet the town's 'changing needs'.

The Labour group won 11 seats in the local elections on Thursday, May 6, out of 14 seats up for grabs.

Cllr Swindlehurst (Cippenham Green) has given himself the cabinet portfolio for financial governance - it comes the same week two damning audit reports were released which heavily criticised the council's 'fragile' finances.

His new cabinet responsibilities also include economic development and council plans. His previous responsibilities included regeneration and strategy.

He said the announcement would return a 'gender balanced cabinet' once again and ensure 'political leadership of the council is reflective of Slough's community'.

Cllr Sabia Akram (Lab, Elliman) will remain deputy leader of the council and will now all look after leisure, culture and communities. Her previous responsibilities included governance and customer service.

Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) will remain cabinet member for sustainable transport and environment services.

Cllr Martin Carter (Lab, Britwell and Northborough)will be switching from children's and schools to cabinet member for customer services and corporate support.

Cllr Pavitar K. Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) previously cabinet member for planning and regulation will now look after housing, highways, planning and place.

Cllr Chrstine Hulme (Lab, Central) has been promoted to cabinet, the chairman of the Slough Labour Party will now have the cabinet position for children's services, lifelong learning and skills.

Cllr Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) will remain cabinet member for social care and public health (though the role was previously called health and wellbeing).

Cllr Balvinder Bains (Lab, Upton) will become cabinet member for regulation and public protection. His previous responsibilities were inclusive growth and skills.

Cllr Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) will become the mayor with Cllr Dilbagh Parmer (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) as his deputy.

The changes will be formally confirmed at the annual full council meeting on May 20.

Cllr Swindlehurst added: "The Labour group met this week immediately after the local elections and against a backdrop of patchy results for the party nationally, Slough has once again bucked the trend, winning 11 out of the 14 seats up for election.

"With seven new candidates being elected into the Labour Group we have a significantly refreshed team with nearly a fifth of our group being new councillors."

He said over the next 12 months cabinet would 'take our town forward' to ensure its economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.